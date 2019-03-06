Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Vance Masonic Lodge
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Rodney Roberts


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Rodney Roberts Obituary
Robert Rodney Roberts

Weaverville - Robert Rodney Roberts, age 91, of Weaverville, died Friday, March 1, 2019.

Rodney was born December 1, 1927 in Buncombe County where he lived all his life, to the late Wayne S. and Jamie Cole Roberts.

He was retired from the railroad and a member of Vance Masonic Lodge AF and AM #293, as well as a member of Flat Creek Baptist Church. Rodney loved storytelling, was proud of his family and was a loyal and faithful man.

He was an avid UNC Tar Heels fan, enjoyed golfing, fishing and hanging out with his brothers at the "shop".

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Don and Dick Roberts.

He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Virginia Harron Roberts; daughter Penny R. Weaver and husband, Tom, of Weaverville; son, Bob Roberts and wife, Carol of Asheville; brother, David Roberts and wife, Jean of Weaverville; five grandchildren, Matthew Weaver and wife, Heather, Megan Weaver, Bobby Roberts and wife, Annie, Ben Roberts, and Abby Roberts; three great-grandsons, Charlie, William and Ben Weaver, and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville, NC. Reverend Dr. Rob Blackburn will officiate. Masonic Rites will be conducted by the Vance Masonic Lodge. The Lodge will open at 12:30 p.m.

Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at West Funeral Home.

Flowers are welcome. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider Ardenwoods "Employee Fund", 2400 Appalachian Blvd., Arden, NC 28704 or Four Seasons Hospice Foundation at https://www.fourseasonsfdn.org/memorial-gift/circle-of-love/col-gift/, or Buncombe County Schools Foundation, https://foundation.buncombeschools.org/donate.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Roberts' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now