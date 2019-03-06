|
|
Robert Rodney Roberts
Weaverville - Robert Rodney Roberts, age 91, of Weaverville, died Friday, March 1, 2019.
Rodney was born December 1, 1927 in Buncombe County where he lived all his life, to the late Wayne S. and Jamie Cole Roberts.
He was retired from the railroad and a member of Vance Masonic Lodge AF and AM #293, as well as a member of Flat Creek Baptist Church. Rodney loved storytelling, was proud of his family and was a loyal and faithful man.
He was an avid UNC Tar Heels fan, enjoyed golfing, fishing and hanging out with his brothers at the "shop".
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Don and Dick Roberts.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Virginia Harron Roberts; daughter Penny R. Weaver and husband, Tom, of Weaverville; son, Bob Roberts and wife, Carol of Asheville; brother, David Roberts and wife, Jean of Weaverville; five grandchildren, Matthew Weaver and wife, Heather, Megan Weaver, Bobby Roberts and wife, Annie, Ben Roberts, and Abby Roberts; three great-grandsons, Charlie, William and Ben Weaver, and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville, NC. Reverend Dr. Rob Blackburn will officiate. Masonic Rites will be conducted by the Vance Masonic Lodge. The Lodge will open at 12:30 p.m.
Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at West Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider Ardenwoods "Employee Fund", 2400 Appalachian Blvd., Arden, NC 28704 or Four Seasons Hospice Foundation at https://www.fourseasonsfdn.org/memorial-gift/circle-of-love/col-gift/, or Buncombe County Schools Foundation, https://foundation.buncombeschools.org/donate.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Roberts' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 6, 2019