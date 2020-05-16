Services
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Busey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Samuel Busey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Samuel Busey Obituary
Robert Samuel Busey

Asheville - Robert Samuel Busey of Asheville, North Carolina, died May 14, 2020, at CarePartners Solace Center. He was ninety-one.

Robert was born April 29, 1929, to Dorothy Jean Hess and Walter Samuel Busey in Pensacola, Florida. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from King College, and his Master's in Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary. Before moving to Asheville, Robert spent time living in Richmond, Virginia, Chattanooga, Tennessee and both Atlanta and Chickamauga, Georgia. He was an associate pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, and senior pastor of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Asheville, and Bon Air Presbyterian Church in Richmond, Va. Robert was an active member of the Rotary Club, was a tennis player, a voracious reader and a baseball fan. Robert was also a talented trumpet player, playing in several bands during his younger years. During his tenure at Grace Covenant, during the 1960's, he was a prominent community leader, helping the city and church navigate difficult social issues of the time. He remained a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church until his death

Robert is survived by two children, Robert T. Busey (Jan), and Becky Busey; grandchildren Amy Prevatt (Sam) of Brooklyn, New York, Emily Busey of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Shelby Busey Jennings (Jason) of Charleston, South Carolina, Andy Busey (Khristy) of Boston, Massachusetts, Kyle Busey ('Maxie') of Charleston, South Carolina, Meredith Busey of Madison, Wisconsin; and great-grandchildren Luella Prevatt of Brooklyn, New York, Charlie Busey of Charleston, South Carolina.

A virtual service in Robert's honor will be held on May 23, 2020, with burial at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Memorial Garden. Due to COVID-19, the family will not hold a visitation. Dr. Marcia Mount Shoop will officiate the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
Download Now