Robert Samuel Busey
Asheville - Robert Samuel Busey of Asheville, North Carolina, died May 14, 2020, at CarePartners Solace Center. He was ninety-one.
Robert was born April 29, 1929, to Dorothy Jean Hess and Walter Samuel Busey in Pensacola, Florida. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from King College, and his Master's in Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary. Before moving to Asheville, Robert spent time living in Richmond, Virginia, Chattanooga, Tennessee and both Atlanta and Chickamauga, Georgia. He was an associate pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, and senior pastor of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Asheville, and Bon Air Presbyterian Church in Richmond, Va. Robert was an active member of the Rotary Club, was a tennis player, a voracious reader and a baseball fan. Robert was also a talented trumpet player, playing in several bands during his younger years. During his tenure at Grace Covenant, during the 1960's, he was a prominent community leader, helping the city and church navigate difficult social issues of the time. He remained a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church until his death
Robert is survived by two children, Robert T. Busey (Jan), and Becky Busey; grandchildren Amy Prevatt (Sam) of Brooklyn, New York, Emily Busey of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Shelby Busey Jennings (Jason) of Charleston, South Carolina, Andy Busey (Khristy) of Boston, Massachusetts, Kyle Busey ('Maxie') of Charleston, South Carolina, Meredith Busey of Madison, Wisconsin; and great-grandchildren Luella Prevatt of Brooklyn, New York, Charlie Busey of Charleston, South Carolina.
A virtual service in Robert's honor will be held on May 23, 2020, with burial at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Memorial Garden. Due to COVID-19, the family will not hold a visitation. Dr. Marcia Mount Shoop will officiate the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020