Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
Robert Shelton Sr.


1942 - 2019
Robert Shelton Sr. Obituary
Robert Shelton, Sr.

Leicester - Robert Troy Shelton, Sr., 76, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.

A native of Buncombe County, he retired in 2006 following 30 years of service as Warehouse Supervisor with Budweiser.

Mr. Shelton was a son of the late Paul C. Shelton and Nellie Wyatt Shelton. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Rosa Lee Shelton; sisters, Betty Edwards, Christine Brown and Ethel Treadway and brothers, Bud Shelton and James Shelton.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Coralee Dobbins Shelton of the home; children, Robert Shelton, Jr. and (Helen) of Leicester and Sharon Shelton Honeycutt (Allen) of Woodfin; grandchildren, Crystal Reeves (Nicholas), Tonya Surrett (Stanley), Ashley McGee (Phillip) and Robert Shelton III (Kassidy); great grandchildren, Kylie, Madisyn, Kaitlyn, Kinslee and Matthew; brothers, Floyd "Jay" Shelton (Liza) of Old Fort and William Paul Shelton of Marion and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Pastor Garry Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To sign Mr. Shelton's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 13, 2019
