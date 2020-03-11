|
Robert "Bob" Shroat
Asheville - Robert Albon "Bob" Shroat, 97, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Asheville VA Medical Center.
He was one of triplets born on September 18, 1922 in Asheville, to Ethel and Dick Shroat. Bob graduated from Biltmore High School in 1939 and then volunteered to serve his country in the 4th Div. of the US Marine Corps in 1942. He achieved "all star" status several times while playing semi pro and American Legion baseball in the WNC area, and was given the option to stay in Key West, FL to play baseball for the Marines instead of shipping out to the Pacific, he chose to serve his country through combat at Saipan, Tinnian and Iwo Jima.
When the war ended, Bob returned to Asheville and trained to become an accomplished plasterer after marrying Alene Reese in 1947, and they were life-long residents of Buncombe Co.
Mr. Shroat was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Alene, infant son, sisters Ruth and Annie, brother Roy "Spook" Shroat, and his parents.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan "Susie" Pike (Randall), and Cynthia "Cindy" Shroat, and grandchildren, Jennifer Pike (Robin), Jonathan Pike, and Teresa Hanbach.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Valor Hospice.
Funeral services for Mr. Shroat will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests anyone wishing to make a donation be made to the VA Medical Center, Attn: Valor Hospice, 1100 Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC 28805.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020