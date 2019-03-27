Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert T. Wagner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert T. Wagner Obituary
Robert T. Wagner

Asheville - Robert "Bob" Theodore Wagner, 86, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Wagner was born in Winnetka, Illinois to the late Paul "Pops" Wagner, Sr. and Anna Leska Wagner.

Bob was a Veteran of the U.S. Airborne Marines and served from 1952 to 1954.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine Malig-On Wagner; a son, Karl Wagner and his wife, Estela; three grandchildren, Belinda, Michael, and Robert and a brother, Paul "Sunny" Wager, Jr.

A graveside service will take place at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.

The memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now