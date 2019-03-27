|
|
Robert T. Wagner
Asheville - Robert "Bob" Theodore Wagner, 86, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Wagner was born in Winnetka, Illinois to the late Paul "Pops" Wagner, Sr. and Anna Leska Wagner.
Bob was a Veteran of the U.S. Airborne Marines and served from 1952 to 1954.
He is survived by his wife, Josephine Malig-On Wagner; a son, Karl Wagner and his wife, Estela; three grandchildren, Belinda, Michael, and Robert and a brother, Paul "Sunny" Wager, Jr.
A graveside service will take place at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.
The memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 27, 2019