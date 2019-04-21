|
|
Robert Thatcher
Asheville - Robert C. "Bob" Thatcher, 89, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at the Care Partners Solace Center.
Mr. Thatcher was born January 11, 1929, in Boonville, NY to the late Clifford and Emily G. Thatcher.
Bob graduated from Boonville High School in 1946. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1946-48 and again in 1950-51. He married Harriet Hopp on September 10, 1949 in Clinton, NY. They have 4 children: Thomas, Richard, Susan and Tracy; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Bob attended State University of New York College of Forestry in Syracuse, NY, where he obtained his BS and MS degrees in 1953 and 1954, respectively. He obtained his PhD from Auburn University in 1971.
He worked for the U.S. Forest Service from 1954 until 1989. He served in a number of research positions at several locations, principally in the Deep South, during his career. He was Assistant Director of the Southeastern Forest Experiment Station in Asheville, NC, prior to his retirement in 1989.
Bob has been involved in a number of volunteer activities following retirement. Early on, he worked for the WNC Radio Reader Service, a live program which served the sight-impaired. He also delivered Meals on Wheels in Henderson County. Bob joined and became an active member in the Asheville Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association in 1989. In this organization, he served in several capacities. He was President of the Chapter from 1998-2000. He also helped to organize and implement the Federal Retirees Service Center #150, which served federal retirees and their families in 18 western North Carolina counties for several years. He was appointed as the chapter's service officer in 2001 and continued in this position. In 1989, Bob became involved in the Southern Appalachian Man and Biosphere Program. This program is concerned with regional national resource management, cultural and economic development issues in six southern Appalachian States. It involves 11 federal agencies, several states, universities, industry and communities. Bob served as secretary and Forest Service liaison on the Program's Foundation Board of Directors and later as secretary for the Program's Cooperative Executive Committee. In 2001 he agreed to serve as an advisor to the Foundation's Board of Directors. Bob was a member of the Biltmore United Methodist Church. He is a member of the Church's Administrative Council, the leader for the ushering team and has been active in the Men's Club. In the latter, he served as treasurer and later, as secretary.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Skyland United Methodist Church with Reverend Joy Moss officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
An online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 21, 2019