Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Harrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Harrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Harrell Obituary
Robert W. Harrell

Asheville - Robert W. Harrell, 86, of Candler, NC, formerly of Jacksonville, FL, and Brevard, NC, died on August 10, 2019.

A native of Fitzgerald, GA, Robert was the son of the late Leon Lamar and Ruth H. Harrell. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Virginia Corry Harrell.

Mr. Harrell is survived by his daughters, Ann Zipperer (Craig), of Evington, VA, and Elizabeth O'Shea (Gary Harkins), of Asheville, NC; and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Kelly Zipperer, both of Evington.

Mr. Harrell proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as an officer. He then graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in chemical engineering. He retired from SCM Glidco Organic Chemicals Co. and from the U.S. Navy's SWFLANT Missile Facility. He was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Alpha Chi Sigma Chemical Fraternity, and NARFE.

He served as an active deacon at Hodges Blvd. Presbyterian Church, Jacksonville, FL, and was a long-time trustee at Highlands Methodist Church, also in Jacksonville. He was most recently a member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church.

A memorial service for Mr. Harrell will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at Groce Funeral Home, 1401 Patton Ave., Asheville, NC 28806.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church Welcome Table, an outreach mission to the community, P.O. Box 67, Candler, NC 28715.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now