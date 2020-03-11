|
Robert Wardlaw Warren, 75, died on March 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Julie Dews of Montreat, NC; his children, Riley Abel (Harris) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Wyche Scarimbolo (Matt) of Irmo, SC; Dan Brown (Emily) of Asheville, NC; and Matt Brown (Sandy) of Mill Spring, NC; his brother, Dr. Thomas B. Warren, Jr. (Marcia); and his sister, Mary Jo Dewar. He also leaves eight grandchildren: Flora, William, Caro, Joseph, Somer, Brion, Cate, and Jillian.
Bob composed his own obituary:
Bob was the third child born in Allendale, South Carolina to Mannie Wardlaw Warren and T Baker Warren. His brother, Tommy, and sister, Mary Jo, helped raise Bob, taking him on rides in a cart pulled by a billy goat and swimming in the creek at Martin.
Bob was a determined child and showed this grit early when he organized a group of boys to dig a swimming pool in his backyard. Bob and his friends swam for many years in the swimming pool, which was later enjoyed by all of Baker and Mannie's grandchildren.
After graduating from Presbyterian College (where he played football for four years), Bob married Caro Riley from Allendale and they had two daughters, Riley and Wyche, before they were divorced. Bob loved both of his daughters and made many trips to see them in plays, dance recitals, and as cheerleaders. He also took them to Montreat during the summers and introduced them to the mountains of Western North Carolina.
After graduating from the University of South Carolina with a JD and an MBA, Bob passed his bar exam in South Carolina in 1973 and opened a law office in Allendale, where he confronted his own racism and the white supremacist culture in South Carolina. Bob's tendency to challenge those in authority resulted in numerous court cases appealed to the SC Supreme Court, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, and even to the US Supreme Court. The NAACP was an early and frequent litigant represented by Bob or by Lewis Pitts, a dear friend and law partner. Warren & Pitts became known for its feisty reputation.
After Bob had worn out his welcome in South Carolina, he moved to Montreat, North Carolina. He opened a law office in Black Mountain where he practiced law for twenty-four years. He valued his work with Lumbees, Tuscaroras, and Cherokees and with Energy Department employees.
Bob met his second wife, Julie Dews, who was the love of his life, and they were married in 1987. Julie's two sons, Dan and Matt, were not thrilled with their stepfather at first, but gradually saw that Bob loved them just like his own children. He and Julie had many happy times over the years, and the phrase "Ain't life rich?" was frequently spoken.
Bob was proud of his grandchildren and appreciated their activities and their visits. He was fortunate to have lived a good life surrounded by loving family members and always felt like he was incredibly lucky.
A Memorial will be held at 2:30 pm at St. James Episcopal Church, Black Mountain NC, on Saturday, March 14th, 2020. Memorial gifts may be made to St James or to wncceib.org.
