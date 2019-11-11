|
Robert Wayne Kirkpatrick
Waynesville - Robert Wayne Kirkpatrick, age 81 passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Mission Hospital. He was born in Haywood County on January 25, 1938 to the late James Robert and Estie Haynes Kirkpatrick.
Wayne served his country honorably in the US Army and was stationed in Germany during that time. He retired from Champion Paper (Waynesville plant) following 40 years of service. He was also a member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church in Waynesville, NC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Kirkpatrick.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Dorothy Ray Kirkpatrick; daughter, Sharon Ross and husband, Daryl of Waynesville, NC ; grandchildren, Shafin Ross of Boone, NC and Taylor Ross of Waynesville, NC; brother, Bruce Kirkpatrick; two sisters, Peggy Hunter and husband, Phil and Willa Mae Teague, all of Waynesville, NC; sister in laws, Frances McClure of Greeneville, TN, Patsy Ray, Agnes Talley and husband, Robert, all of Waynesville, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Wayne will be held at 2:00 pm Friday in the Mausoleum Chapel of Garrett Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Reverend Jimmy Moore officiating.
Burial will be held at Garrett Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Garrett Funeral Home is caring for the family. A message of comfort may be made to the family at www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019