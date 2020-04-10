Services
Whittier - Robert William Odiear, 82, of Whittier went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 9, 2020. A native of Swain County, he was the son of the late Johnny and Arzele Barker Odiear. He was a member and deacon of Conleys Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Lee Odiear, Katherine Walker, Louise Stevenson and Hazel Polson.

Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Edna M. Odiear; children, James Douglas Odiear and wife Nancy of Douglasville, GA, Sharon Carson and husband Phil of Bryson City; grandchildren, Phillip Carson and wife Laura, James Carson; great grandchildren, Emmarie, Hattie and Faye Carson; siblings, Ethel Messer, Frankie Sutton; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private graveside service at Monteith Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Mathews will officiate and Linda Wike will be singing.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Mountain View Manor of Bryson City, Autumn Care of Waynesville, and Crisp Funeral Home.
