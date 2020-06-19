Robert Young
Robert Young

Robert Lee Young of Brevard, NC departed this life and entered eternal life on June 10, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. Robert was born in Brevard, NC on April 17, 1949 to the late William F. Young and Nellie Sharp Young.

Robert was known to almost everyone as "Bones", a nickname given to him by by his baby sister, Sharon and the name stuck like glue. Robert was a very artistic person. He enjoyed writing poetry, painting and photography. He was a laid-back kind of guy. Robert served in the Vietnam War and was later employed by the Asheville Veterans Administration where he retired.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ray Young.

Left to cherish his memory is daughter, Neisha Gaines of Asheville, NC; grandchildren, Devonte Gaines, Shayla Gaines, Rasheed Gaines, Mackell Bryson, Carrianna Gaines all of Asheville, NC; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles Young of Atlantic City, NJ, Alice Robinson (Paul) of Yanceyville, NC, Nadine Young of New York, Carrie Arlene Hall of Tulsa, OK and Sharon Young of Brevard, NC; aunts, Ruth Marshall of Asheville, NC and Dorothy Demons of Vero Beach, FL; several nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and a great number of friends.

Robert will be greatly missed for now but we have a blessed hope in Jesus Christ we will see him again. Titus 2:13.

Funeral service will be 10:30 am Monday, June 22, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service with live-streaming available at rayfuneralcremation.com. Burial will follow at 12:00 pm at the WC State Veterans Cemetery. This will be a private family service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Bethel Baptist Church in Brevard, NC with Pastor Marshall Ervin officiating.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
