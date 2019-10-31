|
Roberta "Robbie" Kelley Taylor
Fletcher - Roberta "Robbie" Joyce Kelley Taylor, 71, of Fletcher, died from complications from a stroke surrounded by family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Asheville, NC. A native of Buncombe County, Robbie was the daughter of Doris (Payne) Kelley and the late Robert Kelley.
She married her high school sweetheart, Gene Albert Taylor, on December 8, 1966. This December, they would have celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Robbie loved bowling with friends and family, coaching softball, throwing cookouts for the family and spending time with her grandkids, who lovingly called her Nana. She will be remembered by her sassy, stubborn, carefree, loving personality.
Surviving in addition to her mother, Doris Kelley, and husband, Gene A. Taylor, are her sister Jeannie Hart and her family; her brother Joe Kelley and his family; her daughter Samantha Taylor Sircey and her husband Ronnie Sircey along with their daughters Jessica and Janie; her son Bobby Taylor and his children Morgan and Dylan and grandchild Aiden; her daughter Cindy Taylor Hendrick and her husband Bob Hendrick along with their children Rob, Krista and T.J.
The family will receive friends at Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road on Sunday, November 3 from 2-4 PM, and a private burial will be at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery on Monday, November 4.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CarePartners Hospice, P.O. Box 25338, Asheville, NC, 28813.
The online memorial is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019