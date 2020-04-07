|
|
Roberta Louise Hess Krauss
Waynesville - Roberta Louise Hess Krauss, 84, of Waynesville, NC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Doctor's Hospital of Sarasota, Florida, after a brief illness. She was born in Harrisburg, PA to the late Dr. Charles Robert Hess and Louise McLeaf Hess. Her early years were spent in Puerto Rico where her father served as a doctor. After leaving Puerto Rico, the family moved to Asheville, NC, where she graduated from Lee Edwards High School.
Bobbie (as known by her friends) attended the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia and Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina. After college, she was employed by the Coca Cola Corporation in Atlanta, GA. Later, she worked at Florida Tile in Lakeland, Florida.
Upon returning to live in the Western North Carolina area, she worked for the Waynesville, NC newspaper The Mountaineer. Subsequently, she worked as an assistant to the manager of the Waynesville Country Club. She completed her career at Champion Papers International in Waynesville, serving as an assistant to the site manager.
She was a member of Long's Chapel United Methodist Church and a member of Link, serving as the Treasurer. She was an enthusiastic member of the Red Hat Club, enjoying the companionship of her wonderful friends in that organization. She was also a member of a knitting group, helping to make and distribute many prayer shawls, and a volunteer at Open Door, serving hot meals to those in need.
She enjoyed reading, gardening, crafts, and traveling, often to visit her children and grandchildren. She
traveled to Pennsylvania every July for the large reunion of her mother's family. Upon returning, she enjoyed updating her own children about their relatives' lives. Her family was paramount in her life. Nothing brought her more joy than having her family together. Of particular happiness to her were the annual week long family gatherings in Hilton Head Island, SC. She also loved to have her family visit at her house on Lake Chatuge where many adventures occurred.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Frederick Wyndham Krauss. She is survived by her three children, Hunter Krauss of Raleigh, NC, Deborah Pendley of Bradenton, FL, and Karl Krauss of Fletcher, NC and their spouses Cindy Krauss, Mike Pendley, and Eva Krauss, respectively. She leaves six grandchildren, Dylan and Ethan Krauss, Faith Pendley and husband, Allan Kalisz, Chase Pendley, and Annalise and Noah Krauss. Her brother, Charles Robert Hess and wife, Mary Frances Hess of Cullowhee, NC, and nephews, Robert (Robby) and his wife, Stephanie, and Christopher (Chris) Hess will, with her entire family and many friends, cherish their memories of her.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Long's Chapel United Methodist Church, PO Box 459, Lake Junaluska, NC 28745; Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 350, Charlotte, NC 28209. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020