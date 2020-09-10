Roberta "Bobbie" (Cooper) Yuspeh
Roberta "Bobbie" (Cooper) Yuspeh passed away peacefully just days after her 91st birthday. She was born September 4, 1929 to Joseph M. and Julie L. Cooper in Asheville, North Carolina. In the late 1940s while at Women's College in Greensboro, North Carolina, she would listen to the live broadcasts from the Blue Room of the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans and knew that she had to transfer to Newcomb College. It was there that she met Carolyn Pick Bronfin (nee Cohen) who would become her best friend and Martha Zilbermann who would fix her up with her cousin, Charlie Yuspeh, and the rest is history. Bobbie and the love of her life, Charlie, married and would go on to raise two daughters. She loved New Orleans and the Saints. Bobbie was a devoted volunteer for Touro Synagogue Sisterhood and National Council of Jewish Women. She was also a buyer for the Touro Infirmary Gift shop for many years, alongside her friend Carolyn. Bobbie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loyal friend. She played cards every Thursday with the same group of friends for over 50 years. She was devoted to her daughters, and her grandchildren and great-grandchild where everything to her. She will be terribly missed by everyone who knew her, but her legacy is as strong as her will and her always positive attitude. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Julie Cooper, her two sisters, Marjorie Gross and Miriam Kell, her husband Charles L. Yuspeh and her best friend Carolyn Pick Bronfin. She is survived by her two daughters, Julie Benson (David) and Joel Ashner (Dub), her grandchildren, Cooper Benson (Leiah), Martin Benson (Tilly), Harris Benson, Matthew Ashner, Louis Ashner (Erica) and Becca Ashner, one great-grandchild, Aviel Benson and her very special friend and care giver, Shawna Cahill. Funeral services will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Henry S. Jacobs Camp, 3863 Morrison Road, Utica, Mississippi 39175 or https://jacobscamp.org/
