Robin Jack Ferguson


1957 - 2019
Robin Jack Ferguson

Candler - Robin Jack Ferguson, 62, of Candler, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Mission Hospital.

Mr. Ferguson was born March 27, 1957 in Buncombe Co. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Surviving are his wife, Tammy Swanner Ferguson; parents, Jack and Carolyn Ferguson; daughter, Jennifer Ferguson; sons, Christopher, Matthew and Ian Ferguson; 3 grandchildren; sisters, Renea Turner and Jonel Kinser; and brother, Steven Ferguson.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, at Hominy Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Joe Yelton officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baptist Children's Home of NC, https://www.bchfamily.org/.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
