Robin Pressley
Asheville - Robin Pressley, 45, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home.
A native and resident for most of her life of Buncombe County, she was a server at Moose Café for over 25 years, attended AC Reynolds High School, was a special aunt to 5 nieces and nephews and was a lover of all animals.
Robin was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bill and Zennie Calloway; paternal grandparents, Gaston Brian Pressley and Margaret Augusta Pressley; second mom, Marsha Colleen Pressley and uncle, Gaston Brian "Jimmy" Pressley, Jr.
Surviving are her parents, Robert Eugene Pressley of Greer, SC and Gloria Faye Calloway of the home; sister, Michelle Calloway of Candler; brother, Todd Pressley of Greer, SC; nieces and nephews, Kira Knight, Ashley Renee Carroll, Tiffany LaShea Watkins, Alex Scott Calloway and Leeland Blake Calloway; great niece, Gypsy River Carroll; aunt, Martha Louise White; cousin, Breanna Swann and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Brockwell officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, PO Box 8195, Asheville, NC 28814 www.bwar.org
