1/1
Robin Pressley
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin Pressley

Asheville - Robin Pressley, 45, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home.

A native and resident for most of her life of Buncombe County, she was a server at Moose Café for over 25 years, attended AC Reynolds High School, was a special aunt to 5 nieces and nephews and was a lover of all animals.

Robin was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bill and Zennie Calloway; paternal grandparents, Gaston Brian Pressley and Margaret Augusta Pressley; second mom, Marsha Colleen Pressley and uncle, Gaston Brian "Jimmy" Pressley, Jr.

Surviving are her parents, Robert Eugene Pressley of Greer, SC and Gloria Faye Calloway of the home; sister, Michelle Calloway of Candler; brother, Todd Pressley of Greer, SC; nieces and nephews, Kira Knight, Ashley Renee Carroll, Tiffany LaShea Watkins, Alex Scott Calloway and Leeland Blake Calloway; great niece, Gypsy River Carroll; aunt, Martha Louise White; cousin, Breanna Swann and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Brockwell officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, PO Box 8195, Asheville, NC 28814 www.bwar.org

To sign Robin's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved