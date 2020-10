Robin PressleyAsheville - Robin Pressley, 45, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home.A native and resident for most of her life of Buncombe County, she was a server at Moose Café for over 25 years, attended AC Reynolds High School, was a special aunt to 5 nieces and nephews and was a lover of all animals.Robin was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bill and Zennie Calloway; paternal grandparents, Gaston Brian Pressley and Margaret Augusta Pressley; second mom, Marsha Colleen Pressley and uncle, Gaston Brian "Jimmy" Pressley, Jr.Surviving are her parents, Robert Eugene Pressley of Greer, SC and Gloria Faye Calloway of the home; sister, Michelle Calloway of Candler; brother, Todd Pressley of Greer, SC; nieces and nephews, Kira Knight, Ashley Renee Carroll, Tiffany LaShea Watkins, Alex Scott Calloway and Leeland Blake Calloway; great niece, Gypsy River Carroll; aunt, Martha Louise White; cousin, Breanna Swann and a host of friends.Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Brockwell officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Friday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, PO Box 8195, Asheville, NC 28814 www.bwar.org To sign Robin's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com