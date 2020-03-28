|
Rocky Darren Lindsley
Asheville - Rocky Darren Lindsley, 51, a native of Asheville, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly, at his residence, on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Cornell Lindsley and Patricia Smith Lindsley.
He is survived by his wife, Natalie Gragg Lindsley, of Swannanoa; daughter, Aliyah Kapri Lindsley of Asheville; two sisters, Angela Lindsley of Asheville and Beth Lindsley of Hendersonville; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rocky will be remembered as an immensely gifted musician, having been an integral part of the local music scene since his teenage years, as the drummer in bands such as The Crystal Zoo, Praying For Rain, and Social Function. Rocky's talents also landed him gigs with Nashville stars Lorrie Morgan and Rhett Aiken. More recently, while singing and playing acoustic guitar with lifelong friends in several local hot spots, Rocky was also involved in the writing and production of The Marcus King Band, alongside Asheville native Warren Haynes, among others.
While in Nashville, Rocky developed an affinity for the city's renowned "hot chicken". Upon his return to the mountains, his taste for the spicy dry rubbed chicken and his entrepreneurial spirit led him to invest in a single pressure fryer and a small space in Fletcher to perfect and sell his own version of the Nashville staple. What began as a man in a small run down building with a pressure fryer and a dream, has now become a favorite to Ashevillians and tourists alike: Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack.
To those of us who knew him best, Rocky will be remembered for his "play on words" and quick wit, his keen sense of humor, his genuineness, his honesty, and the blatant sincerity of his passion for what he loved and for what he believed in.
Rocky was not only passionate about music and chicken, he also loved dogs. He and his wife Natalie, own and operate Waggers Dog Depot in Asheville, which was voted as the Mountain Xpress Number One Dog Groomer in Western Carolina every year since 2011 to 2019.
A Celebration of Rocky's life will be announced by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations to Rocky's favorite charity be considered: Mountain Pet Rescue, 234 New Leicester Highway, Asheville, NC 28806.
Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Lindsley family with arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020