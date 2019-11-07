|
Roebertie King Shelton
Marshall - Roebertie King Shelton, 89, of Marshall, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Roebertie was born December 11, 1929 in Unicoi County, TN to her late parents Roscoe and Matilda Hensley King. She was a member of Carmen Church of God and extremely devoted to her family and the Lord. She was loving, caring and kind and will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Theo Shelton; daughter, Sharon Cutshall; sisters, Marie Shelton and Gladys Cantrell; and brothers: Clinton, Mason, Beechard and Richard King.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Frances Cantrell (Terry), Max Theo Shelton, Jr. (Carolyn), Thomas Wayne Shelton (Missy) and Timothy Keith Shelton (Cheryl); grandchildren: Terry Cantrell (Vanessa), Priscilla Blackwell (Frankie), Shania Shelton, T.J. Shelton, Caitlin Shelton and Charity Shelton; step grandchildren: Hunter and Annabelle Beaman; great grandchildren: Summer Robinson (Collin), Skyler Cantrell and Bailey Cantrell; sisters: Ama Lee Shelton, Verna Lee Shelton, Lou Canupp, Beatrice Herman and Pauline Carter; brother, Carson King; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Carmen Church of God with Pastor Eric Young officiating. Interment will follow in the Carmen Church of God Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9th at Madison Funeral Services.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019