|
|
Roger J. Jeffery
Hilton Head - 1959 - 2019
Roger Jeffery, age 60 of Hilton Head, was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on Monday, August 5th after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He died at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Rachelle Jeffery, daughter Kristin Payne and her husband Travis (Asheville, NC), son Kyle Jeffery, mother Muriel and four siblings and their families.
Roger is most remembered for his gentle nature, his love of sports and traveling, his great work ethic and most importantly his faith in God.
A memorial service will be held at Island Lutheran Church, 4400 Main Street, Hilton Head on Saturday, August 17th at noon with visitation following. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out to Hospice of the Low Country, PO Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910 or May River Lutheran Church, c/o Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 1755 Quacco Rd., Pooler, GA 31322.
Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 8, 2019