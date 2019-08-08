Services
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Island Lutheran Church
4400 Main Street
Hilton Head, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Jeffery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger J. Jeffery


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger J. Jeffery Obituary
Roger J. Jeffery

Hilton Head - 1959 - 2019

Roger Jeffery, age 60 of Hilton Head, was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on Monday, August 5th after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He died at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Rachelle Jeffery, daughter Kristin Payne and her husband Travis (Asheville, NC), son Kyle Jeffery, mother Muriel and four siblings and their families.

Roger is most remembered for his gentle nature, his love of sports and traveling, his great work ethic and most importantly his faith in God.

A memorial service will be held at Island Lutheran Church, 4400 Main Street, Hilton Head on Saturday, August 17th at noon with visitation following. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out to Hospice of the Low Country, PO Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910 or May River Lutheran Church, c/o Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 1755 Quacco Rd., Pooler, GA 31322.

Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now