Roger Kent Wolff
Arden - Roger Kent Wolff (74), of Asheville, NC entered into the gates of Heaven on September 16, 2020 after a brief illness. Roger was born in Marion, IN to the late Leslie Dail Wolff and Hester Johnson Wolff. He attended Andrews University in Berrien Springs, MI. He moved to Asheville after graduation and was CPA and entrepreneur. A lifelong academic, Roger taught at AB Tech, Western-Carolina University, and most recently the University of North Georgia. He was also the Founder and operated the first accredited sleep disorder center in WNC.
Along with a passion for learning, Roger loved to travel. He traveled extensively in the US and abroad, and most recently enjoyed time in the Dominican Republic. Roger was a life-long member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronald Wolff, and son, Nathan A. Wolff.
Roger is survived by his daughter, Meggan Wolff-Jackson (Brent), and granddaughter Caroline Grace Jackson, brother John Wolff of St. Petersburg, FL and sister, Kathy Weinburg (Russel) of Pleasanton, CA and many friends.
Roger will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of the Neurosciences unit of Mission Hospital and Solace Center, as well as the physicians of the MAHEC family practice service. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
