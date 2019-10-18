|
Roger Wayne Beasley
Shelby - Roger Wayne Beasley, 55, of Shelby passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain, NC. Born February 27, 1964 in Bryson City, NC, he was a son of the late James and Ethel Beasley. He married the love of his life, Rhonda Burke, on May 14, 2004, and together they raised their canine children, Gidget and Abby. He enjoyed boating and was an avid Carolina Panthers fan. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Ray. In addition to his spouse, he is survived by a sister, Ann Long of Shelby, NC; brother, Jimmy Beasley and his partner, Doris Dickerson of Old Fort, NC; nieces, Natasha Beasley of Eden, NC, Amanda King of Fairview, NC, Neisa Hamrick of Shelby, NC, Alex Slaughter and Gemma Beasley both of Old Fort, NC; great-nieces, LeAnn Hamrick of Shelby, NC, and Alexis Pruitt of Eden, NC; great-nephews, Maverick Hamrick of Shelby, NC, and Cody Pruitt of Eden, NC; aunt, Jackie Tarver of Knoxville, TN; and uncles, Ricky Cline of Bryson City, NC, and Charles Cline of Asheville, NC. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory in Asheville, NC with Rev. Darryl Rose officiating. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019