Roger Wayne Hensley
Asheville - Roger Wayne Hensley, 72, of Asheville, North Carolina, passed away on November 25, 2019 at the John F. Keever Jr. Solace Center in Asheville.
Roger was born January 21, 1947 in Buncombe County, NC to Winfred Clyde Hensley and Nettie I. Foster
Roger is survived by his spouse, Karen Spencer Hensley; son Jerry Hensley of Asheville, NC; daughters Tracy Mashburn (Steven) of Asheville, Wendy Wright (Johnny) of Nebo, NC and Tiffany Hensley of Georgia; brothers Dash Hensley (Helen) of Asheville, NC, Donald Hensley (Ann) of Fletcher, NC, Jack Hensley (Marj) of Candler, NC and Kenneth Hensley (Sherry) of Asheville, NC; as well as eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Sandy and Nancy Hensley for their loving care.
A Memorial Service will be held at Candler Church, 1945 Smokey Park Hwy, Candler, NC 28715, on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 2:00PM. Reverends Malcolm McCarson, Ed Goforth and Arnold Vess will preside. Memorials may be directed to the family to aid with expenses. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hensley Family. Memorial can be left at www.penlandfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019