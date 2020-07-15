Roger Woodruff
Roger Clough Woodruff of Asheville, NC passed away at the age of 78 on July 5, 2020 at Stone Creek Health & Rehabilitation, Asheville, NC where he resided for 3 years, having suffered a stroke in June 2017. Covid-19 and pneumonia were the ultimate cause of death. Roger is predeceased by his parents, Fay Clough Woodruff and Doris Peterson Woodruff. He is lovingly remembered by his only daughter, Stacey Woodruff of Asheville, NC, and Roger's special friend, Terrie Patton of Atlanta, GA. He is survived by one sister, Pat Woodruff~Cohan and her husband, Bob of Saratoga Springs, NY, as well as two cousins, Carol Peterson Rodda and Dinah Peterson Bradley of Bradenton, FL.
Roger was born on Dec. 8, 1941 in Scranton, PA. The Woodruff family eventually moved to Poultney, VT where he attended high school, joined DeMolay, played varsity football and basketball for Poultney High School graduating in 1960. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Castleton State College in 1964. Roger married Susan Mulac of Burlington, VT in 1969 and lived in East Poultney, VT where he was an active member of The Poultney Rotary Club.
Roger taught Geography and History at Fort Ann (NY) Middle School for 2 years, then went on to teach at Granville Middle School in Granville, NY for 7 years. Following his teaching career, he owned and operated The Board Room Restaurant in Poultney, VT, followed by several sales positions. Later he joined Sysco Foods in Albany, NY. His career of 30 yrs. with Sysco took him to Asheville, NC in the late nineties where he received the recognition "Torchbearer" award 6 times with the company. He retired in 2010.
Roger was an avid downhill skier and water skier, coached the Castleton State College and Green Mountain College girls' ski teams, and was on the ski patrol at Killington Ski Area in Mendon, VT. He was a loyal Giants football fan. He was also a lifelong golfer and had memberships at Lake St. Catherine Country Club in Poultney VT, Glens Falls Country Club in Glens Falls, NY and The Broadmoor Golf Links in Asheville, NC.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1373 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville, NC 28803 where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 15th at 3:00. The chapel is quite large with ample seating for social distancing. For those that don't feel comfortable attending because of the Pandemic there will be a live streaming of the service. Their website address is www.rayfuneralcremation.com
A Celebration of Life and interment will be determined at a future time in Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue at www.bwar.org
and The Wounded Warrior Project
at woundedwarriorproject.org
