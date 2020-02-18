|
|
Roma Dondrue Wooten Earwood
Asheville - On February 17, 2020, Roma Dondrue Wooten Earwood, of Asheville, was ushered into the presence of her Savior by a host of angels.
She was born in Buncombe County on May 12, 1936 to Thomas and Beulah Wooten and served in the Medical Corps Division of the United States Army.
Roma dearly loved the Lord, and served him for many years, especially through the music ministry. She enjoyed reading her Bible and witnessing to others. She was a gifted singer, musician and seamstress. Roma cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Well known for her generous heart, she will be remembered by many as someone who was always there to lend a helping hand.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll B. Earwood; daughter, Donna Phillips and siblings, Tommy, Jerry, Nancy, Maureen and Pat.
She is survived by her sons, Stan Lester (Teresa) of Asheville and Darrell Earwood (Tammie) of Fairview; grandchildren, Pam, April, Rosey, Liz and Megan; nine great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren and one sister, Faye Pollard, of Black Mountain.
A Graveside Service to honor Roma will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 21 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler. Her family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, February 20 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.
Flowers are appreciated and a message of condolence may be shared with the family by visiting Roma's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020