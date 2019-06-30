Ron C. Wilson



Asheville - Ron C. Wilson (83) died June 25, 2019 surrounded by family members at his home in Asheville, NC. He was born to Cloyd and Josephine Wilson on May 2, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio; where he spent the first 21 years of his life. After graduating from Georgetown College in Kentucky and later the University of South Dakota, he taught history and political science at Warren Wilson College for 35 years. Recently, a college scholarship for students pursuing a degree in history was named after him. Early in his career at the college, he started a tennis team that he also coached for many years. In 2015, he became a member of the Warren Wilson College Sports Hall of Fame. Ron loved the simple things in life. Family was very important and he thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren. Walking, nature, philosophical discussions and reading were things he treasured throughout his life. He was a humble and kind man.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Pat Wilson; daughter Robin Lootens (Steve) of Tega Cay, SC; son, Kell Wilson (Joy) of Norris, TN; and three grandchildren, Greyson Wilson (19), Wren Wilson (10), and Alec Lootens (15).



Memorial services will be held at Warren Wilson Presbyterian Church on July 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 'Ron C. Wilson Endowed Scholarship' fund at Warren Wilson College, Box 9000, Asheville, NC, 28815. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Wilson Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 30, 2019