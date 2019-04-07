|
|
Ron Cook
Weaverville - Ron Cook, age 71, of Weaverville, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Ron was born May 24, 1947 in Buncombe County to the late Duain H. Cook and Hilda Rhea Cook Cash; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. Ron was employed at Ingles Express on Weaver Blvd. and was a member of Reems Creek-Beech Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Sandy Gore Cook; children, Christi Broadhead and husband Stephen, and son, Ronnie Cook, all of Salt Lake City, UT; brother, David Cook and wife Sandy Kaye of Weaverville; and three grandchildren, Michael Twitchen, Dane and Gage Broadhead.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date; location, date and time to be announced.
Memorials may be made to Brother Wolf, PO Box 8195, Asheville, NC 28814.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Cook's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 7, 2019