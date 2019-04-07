Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Ron Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ron Cook


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ron Cook Obituary
Ron Cook

Weaverville - Ron Cook, age 71, of Weaverville, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Ron was born May 24, 1947 in Buncombe County to the late Duain H. Cook and Hilda Rhea Cook Cash; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. Ron was employed at Ingles Express on Weaver Blvd. and was a member of Reems Creek-Beech Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Sandy Gore Cook; children, Christi Broadhead and husband Stephen, and son, Ronnie Cook, all of Salt Lake City, UT; brother, David Cook and wife Sandy Kaye of Weaverville; and three grandchildren, Michael Twitchen, Dane and Gage Broadhead.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date; location, date and time to be announced.

Memorials may be made to Brother Wolf, PO Box 8195, Asheville, NC 28814.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Cook's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now