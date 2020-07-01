Ron King
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ron King

Asheville - Ronald David "Ron" King, 63, of 80 Klondyke Avenue, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.

A native and resident of Buncombe County for most of his life, he was former Owner & Operator of Compusave on N. Louisiana Ave, formerly employed for many years with Burlington Industries and Sonopress. He was a 1974 graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School.

Ron was a son of the late Herbert Franklin King and Mary Christine Black Boyd.

Surviving are his daughter, Cassandra "Cassie" King of Asheville; brothers, Michael Dane "Butch" King and wife Doris of Swannanoa, Kevin Douglas "Doug" King and wife Caye of Candler; step father, Gilmer Boyd of Asheville; two nieces, one nephew and numerous cousins.

Memorial services will be held and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 (www.kidneyfund.org)

To sign Ron's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved