Ron King
Asheville - Ronald David "Ron" King, 63, of 80 Klondyke Avenue, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native and resident of Buncombe County for most of his life, he was former Owner & Operator of Compusave on N. Louisiana Ave, formerly employed for many years with Burlington Industries and Sonopress. He was a 1974 graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School.
Ron was a son of the late Herbert Franklin King and Mary Christine Black Boyd.
Surviving are his daughter, Cassandra "Cassie" King of Asheville; brothers, Michael Dane "Butch" King and wife Doris of Swannanoa, Kevin Douglas "Doug" King and wife Caye of Candler; step father, Gilmer Boyd of Asheville; two nieces, one nephew and numerous cousins.
Memorial services will be held and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 (www.kidneyfund.org)
To sign Ron's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.