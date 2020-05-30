Ronald Allen BrownLoganville, GA - Ronald Allen Brown, age 64, of Loganville, GA passed away on Wednesday, 5/20/2020. Ronnie was born September 23, 1955 in Fort Lee Virginia to the late Billy F. Brown and Daisy D. Brown. Ronnie was a long time resident of Buncombe County up until 2 years ago when he moved to Georgia to be with his only son, daughter-in-law, and his 3 granddaughters. Ronnie worked for Waste Management for 20 years and Republic Services for 10 years. Ronnie enjoyed life, he loved being with his granddaughters, he loved cookouts at the lake with the North Georgia Bearded Villains. He loved his family and friends and he loved putting model cars and Lego car sets together. He was preceded in death by his father Billy F. Brown, his brother Harold R. Brown, his sister-in-law Sandra R. Brown, his niece Susanna J. Brown, and his sister-in-law Lovanda R. Rickman. Surviving are his wife Regina Rector Brown and beloved dog Lucy; son, Billy F. Brown, wife Rebecca H. Brown; Granddaughters, Sienna, Jasmine, and Makayla Brown; Mother, Daisy D. Brown; Sisters, Patricia Skidmore, Margaret Suddereth, husband Jim Suddereth; Barbara St.Germain, husband Gene St.Germain; Brother Johnny Brown, wife Linda Brown; Sister-in-law Tina V. Rector and daughter Laura Payne and family; Many Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins as well; also his beloved boxer dog Lucy.Donations can be made to Regina Rector Brown at the GoFundMe account below: