Ronald Clifford RedmondAsheville - Ronald Clifford Redmond, age 79, of Asheville,passed away, on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his residence.Mr. Redmond was born on December 13, 1940, in Buncombe Co., to the late George Clifford Redmond and Carmen Ballard Redmond.He was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Mr. Redmond was retired and was the co-owner of Redmond Oil Company for over 50 years with his brother Michael. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors, hunting and fishing, and playing with his grandchildren. Ronnie loved his family dearly. He was a loving husband to his wife Cathy, delighted in his sons, and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone who knew him, loved and enjoyed him, too. He will be missed greatly.Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Cathy Dickerson Redmond; sons, Ronald Charles Redmond (Brenda) and Cliff Redmond (Cathy); sisters, Colleen Gurley and Sherry Rotondo (Frank); brother, Michael Redmond (Kathy); grandchildren, Chad, Ryan (Christie), Tanner (Kirsten), and Chole; and great-grandchildren, Emmry and Carter.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 581 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.A graveside service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Redmond family with arrangements.