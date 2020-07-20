1/1
Ronald Clifford Redmond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Clifford Redmond

Asheville - Ronald Clifford Redmond, age 79, of Asheville,passed away, on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Redmond was born on December 13, 1940, in Buncombe Co., to the late George Clifford Redmond and Carmen Ballard Redmond.

He was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Mr. Redmond was retired and was the co-owner of Redmond Oil Company for over 50 years with his brother Michael. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors, hunting and fishing, and playing with his grandchildren. Ronnie loved his family dearly. He was a loving husband to his wife Cathy, delighted in his sons, and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone who knew him, loved and enjoyed him, too. He will be missed greatly.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Cathy Dickerson Redmond; sons, Ronald Charles Redmond (Brenda) and Cliff Redmond (Cathy); sisters, Colleen Gurley and Sherry Rotondo (Frank); brother, Michael Redmond (Kathy); grandchildren, Chad, Ryan (Christie), Tanner (Kirsten), and Chole; and great-grandchildren, Emmry and Carter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 581 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.

A graveside service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Redmond family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Penland Family Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved