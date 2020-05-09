|
Ronald Edward Lunsford
Marion - On the evening of Friday, May 8, 2020, Ronald Edward Lunsford, age 81, of Marion, North Carolina passed away at Mission-Memorial Campus of Asheville. A native of Buncombe County, Ronald was born on June 18, 1938 to the late Edward and Bertha Ball Lunsford.
Along with his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by one sister, Jackie Lunsford and one brother, Mike Lunsford.
Ronald, who was lovingly known as "Pops", was owner/operator of Lunsford Body Shop for forty-four years. He served on the NATAF Certification Board at McDowell High School for auto body. In his retirement, Ronald worked at the ABC store. He believed in living life to the fullest and was known as a people person. He enjoyed traveling and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast who loved riding and working on motorcycles. Ronald was also a pilot and a member of the Shifflet Field Airport Commission from 1975 until 2018, many of those years he served on the board of directors.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of sixty-three years, Betty Pyatt Lunsford, three children, Dale Lunsford (Patricia), Doug Lunsford (Susan) and Dana Lunsford (Ginger); two grandchildren, Ryley and Jordan Lunsford and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Ronald's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Ronald's memory are asked to consider, , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Lunsford family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website,www.beamfuneralservice.com , or by calling (828) 559-8111.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020