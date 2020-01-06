|
|
Ronald Grant Radcliff
Leicester - Ronald Grant Radcliff, 74, of Leicester, went to be with his Lord Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center, following a brief illness.
A native of Buncombe Co., Ronald was a son of the late Rev. Vernon E. Radcliff and Margaret Martin Radcliff. He was also preceded in death by brothers Worth, Bobby and Steve Radcliff.
Mr. Radcliff retired as a supervisor for Square D Co. after 42 years. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Asheville, where he played bass guitar. Ronald was a devout Christian, loved gospel music, and formerly played for various gospel groups. He enjoyed golf and yard work. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He often traveled to be with them for sporting events, games and rodeos.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Meadows Radcliff; daughters, Angie R. Hawkins (Alan) and Connie R. Worley (Jeff); grandchildren, Nathan Hawkins (Jessica), Sarah Bolick (Logan), Ty Worley and Lane Worley; great-grandchildren, Xavier and Brooklyn Hawkins, and Sophia Bolick; sisters, Judy Clark (Roger) and Shelby Boyd (Clark); brother, Larry Dean Radcliff (Roma Lee); and sisters-in-law, Margaret Radcliff and Marlene Radcliff.
Funeral services for Mr. Radcliff will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, at Trinity Baptist Church of Asheville. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Ralph Sexton, Rev. Allen Rash, Rev. Davis Plemmons, Rev. Bobby Smith, and Rev. Nathan Hawkins. Interment will follow at Mountain View Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Trinity Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, 216 Shelburne Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020