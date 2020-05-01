|
Ronald "Gary" Griffin
Weaverville - Ronald "Gary" Griffin, 58, of Weaverville, NC died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his residence after a 3-year long battle with cancer. He preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Jess Griffin and Mary Jane Bass Griffin of Madison County.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Teresa Henderson Griffin, formerly of Haywood County. Together they built their home raising their family in Buncombe County. His surviving children include: Amber Griffin, Matthew Griffin, and Mary Kate Griffin. Grandchildren include: Peyton, Shane, and Juniper.
Gary deeply loved and protected his family and anyone else he considered part of his family and friends. He loved fishing and hunting and loved times spent with church friends and many gatherings at the Griffin's through the years, as well as coaching youth league football where he mentored many kids through the years all of whom he loved dearly, and still lovingly known as "Coach" to many years later. He made many cherished friendships everywhere he spent time and held all close to his heart. He was lovingly referred to by many as a "gentle giant." The family appreciates all the comforting stories heard of reminders of special things he did throughout the years that touched so many.
While his family roots are in Madison County he was born in Anniston, Alabama as his family traveled throughout his father's 20-year military service in US Army. He spent a great deal of his childhood in Germany and other parts of the US before then returning and graduating from North Buncombe High School where he was nicknamed "German". He joined the US Air Force upon graduation and served from 1980-1986 with much of his active duty spent in Germany and was stationed and present at Rhein-Main Air Base, West Germany during the August 8, 1985 terrorist bombing which killed two Americans and wounded 20 people.
Upon returning to Buncombe County he attended AB Tech's HVAC program and studied small business, graduating and working for Ray's Refrigeration and BASF for 5 years before starting his own business G&G Service Contractors, Inc. with his business partner, Russ Gilliland, whom he considered his true "brother" and best friend. Russ Gilliland will also be officiating his graveside burial service. Gary excelled in his trade and later worked as Service Manager then Operation's Manager for Mike's Heating and Cooling until end of 2018 while he continued his fight with cancer. As his physical battle became more difficult, he continued providing leadership and ongoing support to the company until he retired on disability December 2019.
Due to current circumstances beyond control, services will be limited to a graveside service on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Old Bull Creek Church Cemetery on Hwy. 213 and friends and family are welcome. Services are being handled by Blue Ridge Funeral Service, Mars Hill, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any monetary donations to be considered to "s", which he supported.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 1 to May 2, 2020