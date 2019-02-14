|
Ronald Hawkins
Candler - Ronald Dow Hawkins, 78, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 11, 2019 at his residence.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Winfred W. Hawkins and Nola Novella Duckett Hawkins. He was also preceded in death by wife, Helen Sutton; sister, Rachel Warren; brother, Albert Hawkins; and great-great-grandson, Travis Brent Wade.
Mr. Hawkins worked for Taylor and Murphy Construction Co. for 50 years. He was a US Army Veteran, and a member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his daughters: Sharon Wade of Whittier, and Marquietta Rathbone of Brevard; brother, William Hawkins and wife Jeanene of Enka; grandchildren: Pam Rathbone, Craig Rathbone, Brent Rathbone, Kelly Rathbone, Sam Wade, Lee J. Wade, and Nicholas Wade; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Friday, February 15, 2019 at Oak Hill United Methodist Church, 277 Oak Hill Rd, Candler, with Rev. John Owen and Pastor Ryan Snider officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the NC National Guard Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends for 1 hour prior to services on Friday at the church.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting the Hawkins family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 14, 2019