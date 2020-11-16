1/1
Ronald Hulslander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Hulslander

Mars Hill - Ronald Deen Hulslander, 90, of Mars Hill, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. He is the son of the late Barnard and Jackie Coffran Hulslander and was born in Oakland County Michigan, living in Madison County for the past 28 years. Mr. Hulslander is a US Marine Corp and Navy veteran and retired from the city of Farmington Hills, MI as a construction engineer. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Lee Hulslander; and two brothers, Billy and Gene Hulslander.

Mr. Hulslander is survived by his wife of 62 years, Willie Clarke Hulslander; sons, Michael and Brian Hulslander; sisters, Lavon McBroome and Karen Flesher; grandson, Nicholas Hulslander; and two great grandchildren, Brendon and Emma Hulslander.

Burial will be held at the WNC Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blue Ridge Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved