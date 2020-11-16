Ronald Hulslander
Mars Hill - Ronald Deen Hulslander, 90, of Mars Hill, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. He is the son of the late Barnard and Jackie Coffran Hulslander and was born in Oakland County Michigan, living in Madison County for the past 28 years. Mr. Hulslander is a US Marine Corp and Navy veteran and retired from the city of Farmington Hills, MI as a construction engineer. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Lee Hulslander; and two brothers, Billy and Gene Hulslander.
Mr. Hulslander is survived by his wife of 62 years, Willie Clarke Hulslander; sons, Michael and Brian Hulslander; sisters, Lavon McBroome and Karen Flesher; grandson, Nicholas Hulslander; and two great grandchildren, Brendon and Emma Hulslander.
Burial will be held at the WNC Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
.