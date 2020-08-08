Ronald Lee Crowder
Asheville - Ronald "Sonny" Crowder, of Asheville, passed away on August 3rd, 2020, in Greenville, NC. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, and served honorably and bravely as a United States Navy Seal.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Crowder and Mildred Crowder Wesley. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Fowler Crowder, son Samuel Crowder, daughter Cherrie Hart, son-in-law Edward Hart, and grandchildren Ashlyn and Ian Hart.
No service or memorial is planned, as per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children
(lovetotherescue.org
) in Ronald's memory.