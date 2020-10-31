Ronald Lee Moore
Asheville - On 10/30/2020, Ronald Lee Moore born on April 6, 1952 went to be with his Lord and Savior. Ron, also known as "Little Ron" in the legal community, spent four decades of his life advocating for the people of Western North Carolina.
Ron is preceded in death by his mother Edith Louise Bell Moore, father Charles Edward Moore, grandmother Ruby May Bell, grandfather David Eugene Bell, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ron is survived by his daughter Brittany Moore; brother Roger Moore; sisters Debbie Batson and Sandy Worley; nieces Stephanie Turner (Jonah), Kaitlyn Moore, and Shannon Worley; nephews Denny Lewis (Janci)and Justin McDaniels; and great nieces and nephews Porter, Brooklyn, Jackson, Tayler, and Camryn; and numerous cousins.
There will be a private service for family Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 at 2:00pm. If you wish to attend virtually, please visit grocefuneralhome.com
for a live link. A private graveside service for the family to follow the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center. More information on donations may be found at https://tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu/donate
.