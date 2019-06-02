|
Ronnie Akins
Weaverville - Ronnie Akins, age 47 of Weaverville took his heavenly flight with his son, Dillon "Bubba" Akins and Dillon's friend, Johnny Laws Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Ronnie was born March 25, 1972 in Pemiscot County, MO. He was raised in Arkansas and was a resident of Buncombe County for the past nineteen years. He was a self-employed painter, and owner of his own business, Akins Painting. Ronnie was an avid hunter, expert marksman and loved all things outdoors. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed making memories with them.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Joe Akins, Nana Phyllis Blankenship; paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Loretta Bailey Akins; daughter, Krystal Tuell and Michael of Mars Hill; son, Colby Akins of the home; parents, Jimmy and Betty St. Mary Akins of Candler; brother, Shawn Akins also of Candler; and maternal grandmother, Allie St. Mary.
Ronnie and Dillon's funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Brookstone Church, 90 Griffee Road, Weaverville. Rev. Rusty Smart and Rev. Chris Kent will officiate.
The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Colby J. Akins and mail c/o West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville, NC 28787.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Akins' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 2, 2019