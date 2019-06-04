Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Happy Valley Baptist Church
Asheville, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:30 PM
Happy Valley Baptist Church
Asheville, NC
View Map
Ronnie Allen Edwards Obituary
Ronnie Allen Edwards

Candler - Ronnie Allen Edwards, 61, of Candler, NC, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his home.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his father, Ernest Rice and mother, Pauline Rice. He was an avid Harley Davison rider and sportsman who enjoyed the outdoors. Ronnie was an outgoing man who loved his family and friends.

Surviving Ronnie are his children, Beverly Edwards, Lunsford (Steve) of Leicester, NC, Brennan Edwards of Leicester, NC; brother, Chris Rice (Misty) of Asheville, NC; grandchildren, Daniel Rose (Samantha) of Candler, NC, Ethan Lunsford, of Leicester, NC, Seth Lunsford, of Leicester, NC; best friend, Janice Harris, of Candler, NC, girlfriend, Veronica Nicholson, of Leicester, NC; step children, Zachary and Brooklyn.

A funeral service will be held 2:30PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Happy Valley Baptist Church in Asheville with visitation at 1:30PM. Rev. Allen Mathis officiating.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 4, 2019
