|
|
Ronnie Brock
Clyde - Jerry Ronald "Ronnie" Brock, 77, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
A native of Haywood County, he was a son of the late L. P. and Lucille Scroggs Brock; In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Ray and his former wife, Mitzi Hill Brock. Ronnie was a United States Army veteran having served during Vietnam. He was employed with Barmag of Charlotte for over 40 years and was formerly employed by American Enka. Ronnie was an avid sports fan following the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Braves as his favorite teams.
He is survived by one son, Brian Brock and his wife, Dee, of Clyde; a brother, Freddie Brock and wife, Pam, of Candler; one granddaughter, Lauren Brock of Fort Collins, Colorado; and a brother-in-law, Charles Ray of Clyde.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the Reverend Tracy Smith officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charles George VA Medical Center, General Purpose Fund, 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805 or to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
The care of Mr. Brock has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 21, 2019