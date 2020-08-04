1/1
Ronnie Craig
Ronnie Craig

Swannanoa - Ronald "Ronnie" David Craig, 56, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was formerly employed with Custom Exhaust on Patton Ave and TOPS on Merrimon Ave. He was a member of Carolina Baptist Tabernacle and a 1982 graduate of Asheville High School.

Ronnie was the son of Patricia Ann Owenby Craig of Swannanoa and the late David Luther Craig who died in 2008. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jonathon "Chip" Craig.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife, Shella Wilson Craig whom he married August 27, 2011, of the home; sister, Tammy Elaine Styles (Steve) of Swannanoa; 3 nieces, 2 nephews, 2 great nieces and 4 great nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Lanny Cobb and Rev. Larry Nantz officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM Friday prior to services at the funeral home.

A special thanks to Candice, Jennifer and Susie for their special care and friendship.

To sign Ronnie's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Guest Book sponsored by Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center

