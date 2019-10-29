|
Ronnie Dean Mease (Little Buddy)
Candler - Ronnie Dean Mease (Little Buddy), passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.
A native of Buncombe County, he was the son of the late Ed and Velda Warren Mease.
Mr. Mease retired in 2009 from Mission Hospital. He was a member of Rocky Face Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Crystal Dawn Mease.
Surviving are his wife, Shelia Mease; daughter, Tonya Smith (husband Andy); two grandsons, Dallas and Dawson Smith; and a brother, Gene Mease (wife Carolyn).
A memorial service for Mr. Mease will be held Sunday, November 3, at 6:00 p.m. at Rocky Face Baptist Church, 1635 Worley Cove Rd., Canton, NC 28716.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rocky Face Baptist Church Mission.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019