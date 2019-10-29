Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Mease
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Dean (Little Buddy) Mease


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronnie Dean (Little Buddy) Mease Obituary
Ronnie Dean Mease (Little Buddy)

Candler - Ronnie Dean Mease (Little Buddy), passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.

A native of Buncombe County, he was the son of the late Ed and Velda Warren Mease.

Mr. Mease retired in 2009 from Mission Hospital. He was a member of Rocky Face Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Crystal Dawn Mease.

Surviving are his wife, Shelia Mease; daughter, Tonya Smith (husband Andy); two grandsons, Dallas and Dawson Smith; and a brother, Gene Mease (wife Carolyn).

A memorial service for Mr. Mease will be held Sunday, November 3, at 6:00 p.m. at Rocky Face Baptist Church, 1635 Worley Cove Rd., Canton, NC 28716.

The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rocky Face Baptist Church Mission.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now