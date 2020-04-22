Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Lee Wright


1946 - 2020
Born May 29, 1946 in Henderson County, went to be with our Lord, April, 13, 2020 at the Brian Center of Weaverville. His sister, Wanda was by his bedside holding his hand as he drew his last breath.He was a son of Thelma Greene Wright and the late Vernon B. Wright. He was a graduate of A.C. Reynolds High School and was a member of Cedar Mountain Baptist Church. Of his many enjoyments in life some of his favorites were his dogs, beekeeper, and his former job at Southern Railroad. He lived to pray and witness to others. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his spouse, Carolyn Wright and sister, Verma Kirby. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Christina Dalhberg of Asheville, NC, Angela Burdette of Belmont, SC, and Melissa Wyatt of Mount Holly, NC; siblings, David Wright and his spouse, Jodi, of Port St. Lucie, FL, Wanda Blackwell, and her spouse, Curtis, of Asheville, NC, Francine Ringenback and her spouse, Scott of Frisco, TX, and Delores Hicks and her spouse, Brian, of Taylors, SC; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family expresses their gratitude to the staff at the Brian Center in Weaverville for the care they gave Mr. Wright. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
