Ronnie Wright
Fairview - Jack Ronald "Ronnie" Wright, 72, died unexpectantly Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals with his family by his side.
Ronnie was born March 26, 1947 in Buncombe County where he has resided most of his life and was preceded in death by his father, Jack Wright and brother, Donnie Wright.
He was a 1965 Graduate of A.C. Reynolds High School, attended AB Tech and was owner of Mountaineer Dry Wall Company.
Ronnie enjoyed being outside and relaxing on his house boat at Lake Fontana.
Surviving are his loving mother, Catherine Wright; daughter, Karin Wright Jones and husband, Bob; son, Paul Wright all of Fairview; granddaughter, Emily Holland and husband, Lee of Asheville, several nieces, nephews and his faithful canine companion, Jethro.
In remembrance of Ronnie the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, March 10th at the Family Life Center of Trinity of Fairview, 646 Concord Rd., Fletcher, NC 28732.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2020