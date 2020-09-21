Roosevelt Smith
Roosevelt Smith passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. There will be a public viewing from 3:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Funeral service will be at 12:00 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020 also in the chapel. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at the WC State Veterans Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a face covering and practice social distancing protocols. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com
.