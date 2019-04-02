Services
Ray & Allen Funeral Service - Asheville
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd.
Asheville, NC 28803
(828) 252-5521
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ray & Allen Funeral Service - Asheville
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd.
Asheville, NC 28803
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Ray & Allen Funeral Service - Asheville
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd.
Asheville, NC 28803
View Map
Rosa Lee Williams Obituary
Rosa Lee Williams

Asheville - Rosa Lee Williams, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Aston Park Health Care Center.

Rosa was a native of Lincolnton, GA and a daughter of the late Florence (Florie) Leverette and Jesse Banks. She attended Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Asheville. She enjoyed listening to gospel music, traveling, shopping and planting flowers. One of her favorite drinks was

ginger ale.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Banks, Jesse Lee Banks, Willie Murray; sisters, Thelma Reid, Virginia Murray, Matilda Banks, Bessie Banks and Anna Cyphus; son, Walter Williams.

Surviving family to cherish her memory include daughter, Lizzie Flowers; son, Richard Williams; sisters, Venus Jimierson and Mattie Megginson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be 12 PM, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service with Rev. Dr. John H. Grant officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Friends may make memorial donations to CarePartners Palliative Care, 68 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville, NC 28803.

Acknowledgments may be received at rayfuneralcremation.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 2, 2019
