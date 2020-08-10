Rosa Violet Parton
Asheville - Rosa Violet Pritchard Parton, age 93, went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2020. She was the widow of Charles Parton, Jr.
Born on March 12, 1927 to Andrew Jackson Pritchard and Carrie Wilson Pritchard, Rosa grew up in the Pea Ridge Community of Polk County, NC, and was the last surviving of eleven children.
Rosa attended Mill Spring School and worked in textiles alongside her husband. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Rosa will be remembered as a kind, hardworking, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She is survived by her seven children: Roy (Lou), Landrum, SC, Calvin (Wendy), Candler, Annette England (Butch), Forest City, Larry, Sylva, Sheila Ehlen, Arden, Regina Brown (Terry), Leciester, and Phillip, Asheville; 17 grandchildren: Rosaruth Palmer, Jenny Ann Cannon, Jeremiah Parton, Megan Cooper, Billy England, Travis England, Britt Parton, Heather Parton, Brooke Pierce, Danny Ehlen, Matthew Ehlen, Michael Ehlen, Julia Ehlen, Dustin Brown, Tiffany Blankenship, Ashleigh Parton, and Tyler Parton; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted by Rev. Allen Rash at 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Polk Memorial Gardens in Columbus.
Flowers are appreciated, or for those who wish, memorials may be made in her memory to Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Parton's family.
To sign Mrs. Parton's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com