Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace and Knowledge Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie McCall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie McCall


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosalie McCall Obituary
Rosalie McCall

Black Mountain - Rosalie "Miss Andy" McCall, 72, of Black Mountain passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Mrs. McCall was born January 18, 1947 in Buncombe County to the late David and Bertha Smith.

She was a member of Grace and Knowledge Community Church. Rosalie enjoyed yard-selling, cooking, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Rosalie is survived by her husband, Terry McCall; sons, Mark McCall (Kristina) and Aaron McCall; and granddaughter, Chyanna Whitemore.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00pm at Grace and Knowledge Community Church. Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harwood Home For Funerals
Download Now