Rosalie McCall
Black Mountain - Rosalie "Miss Andy" McCall, 72, of Black Mountain passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Mrs. McCall was born January 18, 1947 in Buncombe County to the late David and Bertha Smith.
She was a member of Grace and Knowledge Community Church. Rosalie enjoyed yard-selling, cooking, and most of all, spending time with her family.
Rosalie is survived by her husband, Terry McCall; sons, Mark McCall (Kristina) and Aaron McCall; and granddaughter, Chyanna Whitemore.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00pm at Grace and Knowledge Community Church. Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.
www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 3, 2019