Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Graveside service
Private
West Memorial Park
40 Roberts Street
Weaverville, NC
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Bowling Campbell


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Bowling Campbell Obituary
Rose Bowling Campbell

Weaverville - Rose Bowling Campbell, age 83, of Weaverville, died Wednesday May 6, 2020.

Mrs. Campbell was born November 12, 1936 in Perry County, Kentucky to the late Woolery and Lula Begley Bowling; she was a resident of Buncombe County since 1983. She was a retired CNA and housekeeping supervisor at several local retirement homes. Rose loved to crochet.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her son, David Campbell; sister, Martha Deaton; brothers, Bradley and Martin Bowling.

Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Oakley Campbell; daughter, Donna Campbell Stewart and husband Paul of Weaverville; grandson, Evan Niemier; granddaughter, Olga Stewart and fiancée, Tony Creed; and great grandson, Palmer Creed; sister, Mary Campbell; brothers, G.L., Bill and Jimmy Bowling.

Her private graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 in West Memorial Park, 40 Roberts Street, Weaverville. Reverend Steve Allman will officiate.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Campbell's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -