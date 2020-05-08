|
Rose Bowling Campbell
Weaverville - Rose Bowling Campbell, age 83, of Weaverville, died Wednesday May 6, 2020.
Mrs. Campbell was born November 12, 1936 in Perry County, Kentucky to the late Woolery and Lula Begley Bowling; she was a resident of Buncombe County since 1983. She was a retired CNA and housekeeping supervisor at several local retirement homes. Rose loved to crochet.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her son, David Campbell; sister, Martha Deaton; brothers, Bradley and Martin Bowling.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Oakley Campbell; daughter, Donna Campbell Stewart and husband Paul of Weaverville; grandson, Evan Niemier; granddaughter, Olga Stewart and fiancée, Tony Creed; and great grandson, Palmer Creed; sister, Mary Campbell; brothers, G.L., Bill and Jimmy Bowling.
Her private graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 in West Memorial Park, 40 Roberts Street, Weaverville. Reverend Steve Allman will officiate.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020