Memorial Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Swannanoa, NC
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Black Mountain,, NC
Rose L. Marcaccio Obituary
Rose L. Marcaccio

Black Mountain, NC - Rose L. Marcaccio, 88, of Black Mountain, NC passed away on February 13, 2019.

Rose's life was exemplified by her love and dedication to her family, church and friends.

Rose is preceded in death by her husband Tony, loving husband of 67 years; grandson, Enio Marcaccio; and five siblings.

She is survived by her children, Chuck and Mary Marcaccio, Celeste and Jack Steven Proffitt, John and Kay Marcaccio, and Monsignor Anthony J. Marcaccio; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren who adored their Grammy/Gee Gee; sister, Angie Oddo (Tony) and sister-in-law, Gilda Tocco (Peter).

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Swannanoa, NC with a reception following. Burial will be at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC at 2:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Endowment for the Poor, PO Box 13588, Greensboro, NC 27415 or CarePartners Foundation Bereavement Support/Music Therapy, PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 24, 2019
