1/1
Rose Mary Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Mary Morris

Arden - Rose Mary Morris, 60, of Arden, NC, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born in Buncombe County, NC to the late Eugene Alexander Morris and Magnolia Talton Morris. She was a CNC Machinist.

She is survived by her spouse, Keith Calhoun; one son; Lee Ward (Toni) of Asheville, NC.

She is also survived by two brothers; Norman Morris and Jimmy Morris both of Black Mountain, NC, and one sister; Wanda Morris of Asheville, NC. She has two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She loved her little dog Cricket. She loved her family and friends and she will be dearly missed by all.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. You may share your condolences at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved